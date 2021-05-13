Report

Terrorist attacks decreased by 95% in the lower Zab, local official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-13T15:33:47+0000
Terrorist attacks decreased by 95% in the lower Zab, local official says

Shafaq News/ The director of the lower Zab sub-district, Ghazi Obeid Ahmed, said that terrorist attacks decreased by 95%, and ISIS operatives vanished from villages of the sub-district.

Ahmed said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the sub-district is witnessing security stability. It is free of terrorist hotbeds and enclaves. Security incidents decreased by 95% due to the unity of the people and security forces."

Ahmed said that no security incidents had been registered in the entire territory of the sub-district.

The security shuffles in the 51st Brigade of 14th division of the Iraqi army restored the faith of the citizen in the security forces, contributed to achieving security and social stability, as well as high cooperation and coordination between the citizen and the security forces, a link that was missing in the past due to the policy of the previous security administration of the sub-district."

He stressed, "the importance of the continuity of the coordination between the security forces and the residents since the citizen is an important part of the security and intelligence system to enhance security and prevent the resurgence of the terrorist ideology and blind extremism to al-Zab regions again."

