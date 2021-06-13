Terrorist attack targeting power lines causes major power outages in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity announced that an explosion targeting a power line in Kirkuk caused power outages in the governorate.

The ministry said in a statement that a terrorist attack targeted several electric power transmission lines, noting that the 400 kV high-pressure electric power transmission line (Kirkuk - Qayyarat al-Ghaziyah) was subjected to a terrorist act of sabotage.

According to the statement, the staff of the General Electricity Transmission Company in the northern region maintained the lines and began reconstructing the damaged tower.

The electric power transmission lines are subjected every now and then to terrorist sabotage acts, that aim to obstruct the Ministry of Electricity's work and destabilize security and stability, according to the ministry statement.