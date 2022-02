Shafaq News / The Baghdad operations command revealed thwarting an ISIS terrorist's attempt to enter the capital today, Monday.

The command said in a statement that the terrorist, nicknamed "Abu Othman", intended to enter al-Ghazaliyah area in Baghdad, before he was arrested.

In a different context, the Federal police caught four persons who were trying to smuggle oil red-handed.

They were referred to the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures in this regard.