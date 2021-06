Terrorist arrested south of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T08:42:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell said in a statement that it had located a terrorists' den and seized a cache of ammunition inside a farm belonging to one of the fleeing terrorists, containing 6 explosive devices, 3 explosive belts, and grenades, mortars and other explosives and books that incite extremism. In a separate development, the Cell said that it arrested a suspect following Article (4/1) of terrorism in al-Mahmoudiyah area, south of Baghdad.

