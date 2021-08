Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell (SMC) released an After Action Report on the first day of the security operation in the Tarmiyah in north Iraq.

SMC said on Saturday that a terrorist, wanted by the Judiciary for charges related to Article 4/Terrorism and homicide, was arrested.

"Security forces located and detonated a booby-trapped house after taking the necessary measures," SMC added, "forces in duty will continue to carry out the operation."