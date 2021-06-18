Terrorist arrested and ammunition seized in al-Anbar and Samarra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T21:30:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Friday arresting a terrorist and seizing explosives and ammunition in al-Anbar and Samarra. In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, SMC said, "the detachments of the Military Intelligence of the tenth company, in cooperation with the second regiment brigade 40 and a force from the Counter-Terrorism-Services, arrested a terrorist wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism in al-Karma court, al-Anbar." SMC added that the Military Intelligence detachments also seized explosives and ammunition, including four C4 Gallons, 20 mortar shells, five explosive devices, and three rockets, among other military equipment. "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads in Samarra Operations Command and the tenth company removed them from the site and detonated them in a remote area."

