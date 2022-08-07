Terrorist Attack targets the national internet network in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Backbone, a government-funded project to establish a nationwide fiber optic infrastructure network, reported "terrorist attacks" targeting cables installed in the governorate of Basra in the far south of the country.

An official statement said that a newly installed cabinet coded FBS64 was sabotaged a few days prior to putting it into service.

The project said that the attack is not the first, with similar incidents taking place recently in Nineveh, Dhi Qar, and Baghdad, recently.