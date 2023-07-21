"Terrifying Reality"..Iraq at its last water storage station

Shafaq News / Due to water scarcity and reaching the last storage station, Iraq is slowly dying. However, despite calls for internationalizing the case because it is a crime against humanity, neighboring countries continue to cut off water releases even though the crisis has spread to cities in addition to villages.

According to water expert Tahseen al-Musawi, "Iraq is facing a gradual death that began from the rivers in the southern and central regions. Water scarcity was formerly a topic of discussion, but the nation is currently experiencing an acute drought."

"The country has now reached the last storage station, which is al-Tharthar Lake, and the remaining water in which is not suitable for human consumption and agriculture, while expectations indicate dry years to come."

"The current talk is about water security, not about semi-cut water releases from neighboring countries, because of which the country has reached this situation," al-Musawi said.

He pointed out that "water security is witnessing an increase in the levels of pollutants, especially in the central and southern regions, resulting in serious diseases, including cancer."

Additionally, he emphasized the necessity for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "internationalize the water file because it is a crime against humanity per international law, and whoever causes pollution must pay for the damage. However, nothing has changed in this regard. In addition, agriculture was meant to be suspended nationwide since it should not be permitted given how severe the situation is right now."

"Cities are now experiencing the drinking water shortage that was previously only a problem in rural areas. The situation is miserable and devastating, and in some places, river beds have been turned into football fields, which is a terrifying sight."

He continued, "To balance the nation's current dry water tanks, water flows of up to 100 billion are required."

Due to the failure of upstream nations to provide the country with its water shares, as well as the lack of rain, Iraq has been experiencing a severe drought crisis for several years now. The crisis has only worsened over the past three years, peaking this year as many rivers and marshes dried up and the levels of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers significantly dropped.