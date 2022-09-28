Tensions are flaring again between security forces and the protestors in the Iraqi capital

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T18:42:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Tension rose again in central Baghdad between protestors and security forces. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi forces threw smoke bombs toward the demonstrators who gathered near Al-Jumhuriya Bridge. He did not provide further details. The clashes between the two parties began earlier today when supporters of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr attempted to storm Baghdad's Green Zone government area as the Iraqi parliament holds a session on the resignation of its speaker. They attempted to advance past security forces guarding the ultra-secure area before being confronted and defied by riot police. On Wednesday, the Security Media Cell (SMC) announced that four officers, 118 security members, and 11 civilians were injured in the clashes.

