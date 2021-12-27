Tension piling up in Baghdad ahead of the Federal Court's adjudication

Shafaq News/ Tension mounted in Baghdad as hundreds of demonstrators protesting the election results rallied the streets of the Iraqi capital amidst roadblocks and tightened security measures.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators holding a vigil near the Takhteet (Planning) entrance of the ultra-secure Green Zone burned tires on the road releasing dense palls of smoke.

Demonstrators are also mobilizing to gather near the other entrances of the Green Zone, al-Nosour (Eagles) square, the headquarters of Baghdad's Operations Command, and the Supreme Federal Court building.

The law enforcement ramped up security measures in the Iraqi capital and closed all the roads leading to the headquarters of the Federal Court near al-Kindi street, the Green Zone entrances, and al-Jumhoriyah (the Republic) bridge.

Since yesterday evening, Iraq security authorities closed the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the Government and Parliament headquarters, in addition to international embassies and missions.

The escalation and the counter security measures take place only a few hours ahead of the announcement of the Supreme Federal Court its adjudication on the complaint filed by the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, to annul the election results.