Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ten terrorists arrested in separate security operations in different governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-01T11:34:47+0000
Ten terrorists arrested in separate security operations in different governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended ten terrorists in separate security operations in Baghdad, Diyala, and al-Anbar.

The Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) dismantled an ISIS network and arrested its six members in Fallujah and Ramadi in al-Anbar.

"A terrorist has been arrested in Abu Ghraib district, west of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad," he added.

In the same context, a statement of the Iraqi Military Intelligence said that three terrorists were captured in Jalawla and al-Miqdadiyah in Diyala.

The arrestees, according to the statement, are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

related

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36
Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06
A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

Date: 2021-05-22 06:23:56
An Iraqi Army Point attacked with mortars in Diyala, No causalities

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack east of Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-27 09:14:03
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack east of Al-Anbar

Preemptive security operation aborts a terrorist plot in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-12 10:15:13
Preemptive security operation aborts a terrorist plot in al-Anbar

A child killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-20 11:44:00
A child killed in an explosion in Diyala

Drought-Stricken sub-district in Diyala warns of a Catastrophe

Date: 2021-06-24 12:42:01
Drought-Stricken sub-district in Diyala warns of a Catastrophe

Al-Anbar police arrest two terrorists involved in an attack on a security headquarters

Date: 2021-10-14 14:49:19
Al-Anbar police arrest two terrorists involved in an attack on a security headquarters