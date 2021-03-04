Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T16:01:44+0000
Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source revealed that ten officers, including a senior one, had been arrested in Dhi Qar governorate following the recent events in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the investigative committee on the events of Nasiriyah has arrested the commander of the second regiment in the governorate and nine police officers."

The source indicated, "the committee has completed its investigative work in the governorate and submitted its recommendations to the Minister of Interior, the most prominent of which is the dismissal of the police chief, Major General Odeh Al-Jabri."

Nasiriyah city witnessed widespread protests over the past week, and turned into bloody clashes between protestors and security forces, leaving dozens of causalities. 

These events prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kdhimi, to replace the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Al-Waeli, with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, who was categorically rejected by the Nasiriyah protestors.

related

Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests

Date: 2021-02-28 12:51:32
Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests

Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 15:13:29
Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-28 07:27:54
An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

October Martyrs' Association reject all the nominees for Dhi Qar governor

Date: 2021-03-02 15:55:51
October Martyrs' Association reject all the nominees for Dhi Qar governor

The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

Date: 2021-02-27 13:58:51
The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-06 14:52:39
Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-23 13:08:08
Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar