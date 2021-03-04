Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source revealed that ten officers, including a senior one, had been arrested in Dhi Qar governorate following the recent events in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the investigative committee on the events of Nasiriyah has arrested the commander of the second regiment in the governorate and nine police officers."

The source indicated, "the committee has completed its investigative work in the governorate and submitted its recommendations to the Minister of Interior, the most prominent of which is the dismissal of the police chief, Major General Odeh Al-Jabri."

Nasiriyah city witnessed widespread protests over the past week, and turned into bloody clashes between protestors and security forces, leaving dozens of causalities.

These events prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kdhimi, to replace the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Al-Waeli, with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, who was categorically rejected by the Nasiriyah protestors.