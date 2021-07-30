Ten million COVID-19 doses to arrive in Iraq soon

Shafaq News/ A series of COVID-19 vaccine batches, amounting collectively to nearly 10 million doses, will arrive in Iraq soon, media official of the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Member of the media office of the Ministry, Dr. Roba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency that the supply, including vaccines approved in Iraq (Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca), will be in a weekly manner.

"The Ministry will open up new vaccination outlets. The citizens can apply for their dose online to avoid crowding in the vaccination centers."

Vaccination rollouts have failed to meet the aspirations in Iraq, with a turnout less than 1%, which is among the lowest in the world in par with Syria, Yemen, Algeria, Mali, Benin, Madagascar, Haiti, and South Sudan, and Turkmenistan, among others.