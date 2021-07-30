Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ten million COVID-19 doses to arrive in Iraq soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T10:05:21+0000
Ten million COVID-19 doses to arrive in Iraq soon

Shafaq News/ A series of COVID-19 vaccine batches, amounting collectively to nearly 10 million doses, will arrive in Iraq soon, media official of the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Member of the media office of the Ministry, Dr. Roba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency that the supply, including vaccines approved in Iraq (Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca), will be in a weekly manner.

"The Ministry will open up new vaccination outlets. The citizens can apply for their dose online to avoid crowding in the vaccination centers."

Vaccination rollouts have failed to meet the aspirations in Iraq, with a turnout less than 1%, which is among the lowest in the world in par with Syria, Yemen, Algeria, Mali, Benin, Madagascar, Haiti, and South Sudan, and Turkmenistan, among others.

related

Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Date: 2020-10-11 09:53:35
Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Curfew reduced COVID-19 cases by 40%, MoH says

Date: 2021-03-07 13:00:27
Curfew reduced COVID-19 cases by 40%, MoH says

COVID-19: 33 mortalities and 7616 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-11 13:41:33
COVID-19: 33 mortalities and 7616 confirmed cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38
COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

COVID-19: 1680 new cases and 21 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-06 13:20:10
COVID-19: 1680 new cases and 21 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-28 13:58:46
Covid-19: More than 6500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3952 new cases and 15 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-13 15:05:14
COVID-19: 3952 new cases and 15 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 27 fatalities and 3,187 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-21 13:43:59
COVID-19: 27 fatalities and 3,187 new cases in Iraq today