Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-28T10:18:33+0000
Shafaq News / A reliable security source reported that a fire broke out inside a building in the Karrada area in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the fire broke out in a building near Kahramana Square in the Karrada area, adding that the Civil Defense Directorate sent ten firefighting and rescue teams to control it.

Amid high summer temperatures in Iraq, fires break out in commercial and industrial sites, markets, and official buildings and institutions.

Annual losses are estimated at millions of dollars, in addition to registering causalities in some cases

