Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T18:26:49+0000
Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended ten ISIS terrorists in four governorates on Monday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) forces successfully arrested ten members of the ISIS terrorist gangs.

"CTS commenced a series of operations in the governorates of Kirkuk and Saladin, where two terrorists were arrested."

"A special force from the CTS arrested three terrorists from the remnants of ISIS gangs in al-Rutba desert."

"Relying on the confessions of the arrestees, a series of operations was launched, and it led to the apprehension of five terrorists in Baghdad."

related

The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Date: 2020-09-24 13:30:26
The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Iraqi Lieutenant killed in clashes with ISIS in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-28 12:44:38
Iraqi Lieutenant killed in clashes with ISIS in al-Anbar

ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

Date: 2020-02-19 08:14:38
ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

Iraq arrests ISIS's arms supplier

Date: 2020-01-29 11:45:02
Iraq arrests ISIS's arms supplier

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 18:30:48
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Six Iraqi soldiers injured in an ISIS attack between Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-29 17:22:37
Six Iraqi soldiers injured in an ISIS attack between Diyala and Saladin

ISIS kills a civilian in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-13 07:49:52
ISIS kills a civilian in Kirkuk

Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service arrests ISIS militants

Date: 2021-01-23 11:31:59
Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service arrests ISIS militants