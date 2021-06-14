Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended ten ISIS terrorists in four governorates on Monday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) forces successfully arrested ten members of the ISIS terrorist gangs.

"CTS commenced a series of operations in the governorates of Kirkuk and Saladin, where two terrorists were arrested."

"A special force from the CTS arrested three terrorists from the remnants of ISIS gangs in al-Rutba desert."

"Relying on the confessions of the arrestees, a series of operations was launched, and it led to the apprehension of five terrorists in Baghdad."