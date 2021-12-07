Ten ISIS militants killed in a military operation in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military said it killed ten militants affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Anbar desert, west of Iraq.

According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), a reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S.-led Coalition located an ISIS hideout to the north of the 160 Kilo territory in al-Anbar desert.

Per the orders of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), the Iraqi airforces' F16 bombed the site, killing six ISIS terrorists immediately.

Upon fielding the territory after the airstrike, a force from the fifth division commandos encircled and engaged with a group of ISIS terrorists.

Four members of the terrorist group were killed in the clashes, SMC said.