Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ten ISIS militants killed in a military operation in al-Anbar desert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T13:57:31+0000
Ten ISIS militants killed in a military operation in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military said it killed ten militants affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Anbar desert, west of Iraq.

According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), a reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S.-led Coalition located an ISIS hideout to the north of the 160 Kilo territory in al-Anbar desert.

Per the orders of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), the Iraqi airforces' F16 bombed the site, killing six ISIS terrorists immediately.

Upon fielding the territory after the airstrike, a force from the fifth division commandos encircled and engaged with a group of ISIS terrorists.

Four members of the terrorist group were killed in the clashes, SMC said.

related

An explosive device wounded two Iraqi soldiers in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-28 19:25:47
An explosive device wounded two Iraqi soldiers in Al-Anbar

Five terrorists arrested in three Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-07 19:17:33
Five terrorists arrested in three Iraqi governorates

Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-13 12:42:56
Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

Six terrorists in the custody of al-Anbar Operations Command

Date: 2021-03-16 11:38:27
Six terrorists in the custody of al-Anbar Operations Command

Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Date: 2021-01-14 10:58:47
Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-02 06:11:38
A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Local official in al-Anbar acquit ISIS from power transmission towers attacks

Date: 2021-08-05 20:39:31
Local official in al-Anbar acquit ISIS from power transmission towers attacks

Al-Anbar operations command launches a new security campaign

Date: 2021-04-11 12:26:25
Al-Anbar operations command launches a new security campaign