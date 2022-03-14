Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Tehran: we warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-14T08:46:38+0000
Tehran: we warned Iraq often about threats posed to Iran

Shafaq News / Tehran had warned Iraqi authorities many times that its territory should not be used by third parties to conduct attacks against Iran, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

He was speaking one day after Iran attacked Iraq's northern city of Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the missile assault.

Iranian state media said the Revolutionary Guards Corps had launched the attack against Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli air strikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.

(Reuters)

related

Iraq calls Iran to establish "Water Stability"

Date: 2021-08-08 19:53:50
Iraq calls Iran to establish "Water Stability"

A huge medicine smuggling operation from Iran to Iraq thwarted in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-14 19:57:30
A huge medicine smuggling operation from Iran to Iraq thwarted in Diyala

Iran announces readiness to omit entry visas with Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 19:19:39
Iran announces readiness to omit entry visas with Iraq

Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-08 08:14:14
Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Iranian media: General Qaani visits Iraq, meets with leaders

Date: 2021-04-06 14:19:14
Iranian media: General Qaani visits Iraq, meets with leaders

Mithal al-Alusi on al-Kadhimi's visit to Iran: "courageous" demands shall be made

Date: 2021-09-11 14:53:30
Mithal al-Alusi on al-Kadhimi's visit to Iran: "courageous" demands shall be made

Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Date: 2020-12-27 16:34:14
Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Iran's Foreign Minister to land in Iraq as a part of Regional trip

Date: 2021-04-24 08:52:48
Iran's Foreign Minister to land in Iraq as a part of Regional trip