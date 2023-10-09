Tehran to send skilled workforce to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Labor has announced its readiness to dispatch surplus Iranian labor force to various job levels in Iraq. According to Mehr News Agency, one of the current opportunities available for job seekers, particularly university graduates, is the possibility of working abroad and participating in the job markets of other countries.
Experts view the deployment of the workforce to other nations as advantageous, citing benefits such as reducing unemployment, generating foreign currency, diversifying the country's income, especially diminishing reliance on oil revenues, and utilizing skilled professionals.
The current Iranian government has prioritized activating the labor market diplomacy as a central policy, overseen by the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor, and Social Welfare. The ministry has been instructed to send Iranian labor force to countries such as Armenia, Qatar, and Iraq as initial steps in this initiative.
In this regard, Omid Malek, the Director-General of Employment Development and Labor Counseling at the Ministry of Labor, announced the ministry's preparedness to send surplus Iranian workforce to Iraq across various job levels, as reported by Mehr News Agency. He emphasized that the Iraqi employers in Basra city have specific labor requirements, urging the Iraqi side to fulfill these needs, including job specifications, contract durations, salaries, and wages. This cooperative approach aims to facilitate the announcement of job opportunities and streamline the issuance of work visas for the incoming workforce.