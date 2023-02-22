Tehran looks forward to the next meeting of Iran-Iraq bilateral committee: Amir-Abdullahian

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani received the Iranian minister of foreign affairs, Hussein Amir-Abdullahian, who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries, prospects of security, economic, and cultural cooperation, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's commitment to fostering good ties with Iran, which will be conducive to bolstering their partnership in all domains.

Amir-Abdullahian conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, to Prime Minister al-Sudani and wishes for furthering the relation between Baghdad and Tehran.

The diplomat said that his country looks forward to the talks the bilateral supreme committee will hold in its upcoming meeting and supports any initiative that helps Iraq achieve prosperity and progress.