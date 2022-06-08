Tehran expresses readiness to establish a partnership with Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Iranian Consul in Erbil, Nasrallah Rashnoudi, said today, Wednesday, that his country seeks to establish a partnership with Nineveh governorate in various fields.

Rashnoudi's said in a press conference in Mosul that this is his second fruitful visit to the city, noting that there is a plan to open a branch for the consulate in Mosul.

He added that his country will grant Nineveh two dialysis machines, in addition to facilities for patients who wish to receive treatment in Iran.

Moreover, an Iranian medical team will arrive in Mosul soon to provide consultation for patients, according to al-Rashnoudi.