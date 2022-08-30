Tehran comments on the recent developments in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs met on Monday his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran.

An official statement said that Abdollahian, "emphasized the importance of stability, peace, preservation of national unity in Iraq, and respect for legal bodies and Iran’s views regarding solving Iraqi domestic affairs within the framework of legal processes and maintaining the authority of the Iraqi government."

Meanwhile, Fuad Hussein expressed appreciation "for the responsible view of the Islamic Republic of Iran with regard to internal developments in Iraq."

The Iraqi foreign minister described the security of Iran and Iraq to be intertwined and emphasized that his country will not allow any threat against Iran from Iraqi soil.

In a meeting Hussein held with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the latter said, "Iraq's initiatives and measures to improve the atmosphere of cooperation among regional countries without the interference of foreigners will be effective in strengthening regional integration."

Raisi described the five rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia with the mediation of Iraq as useful and emphasized that with the completion of the implementation of the previous agreements, the path will be paved for the promotion of interactions.

The President of Iran stated that the establishment of security and stability in Iraq is only possible through dialogue between all the political currents of this country, based on the constitution, and to reach an understanding on the formation of a new government to solve the problems of the Iraqi people, he emphasized: "The Islamic jurisdiction ( religious authority or Marja' )plays a very important role.

Hussein also expressed appreciation for the continuous and decisive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing stability and security in Iraq, as well as the completion of the political process of forming a new government in this country, and emphasized the continuation of the Iraqi government's role in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and presented a detailed report in this regard.