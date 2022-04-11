Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Tehran appoints a new ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-11T10:03:31+0000
Tehran appoints a new ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Tehran appointed Hussein Al Sadek as the new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad today.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the new ambassador will begin carrying out his duties next week, noting that Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs might visit Tehran in the next few days.

Media reports revealed that Al Sadek is a prominent member of the Iranian Quds force.

The former Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, began his mission in Iraq in April 2017.

related

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs calls on Tehran to start dredging the Shatt al-Arab stream

Date: 2021-09-26 19:40:13
Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs calls on Tehran to start dredging the Shatt al-Arab stream

Tehran condemns attacking Ayatollah Al-Sistani by an Iranian newspaper

Date: 2020-09-28 11:01:00
Tehran condemns attacking Ayatollah Al-Sistani by an Iranian newspaper

Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-12-22 14:32:48
Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Iraq, an arena for score-settling between Tehran and Washington

Date: 2020-10-24 10:06:38
Iraq, an arena for score-settling between Tehran and Washington

Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Date: 2021-12-23 14:17:38
Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

The Iraqi Minister of Defense to land in Tehran tomorrow

Date: 2020-11-13 15:21:17
The Iraqi Minister of Defense to land in Tehran tomorrow

Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

Date: 2020-10-01 10:48:18
Iraq appoints a “high-ranking ambassador” to Iran

An Iraqi delegation to visit Tehran on Sunday

Date: 2020-12-27 13:40:03
An Iraqi delegation to visit Tehran on Sunday