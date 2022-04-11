Tehran appoints a new ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Tehran appointed Hussein Al Sadek as the new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad today.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the new ambassador will begin carrying out his duties next week, noting that Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs might visit Tehran in the next few days.

Media reports revealed that Al Sadek is a prominent member of the Iranian Quds force.

The former Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, began his mission in Iraq in April 2017.