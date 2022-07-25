Report

Tehran and Riyadh express readiness to conduct public political talks, Iranian spokesperson

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-25T09:50:54+0000
Tehran and Riyadh express readiness to conduct public political talks, Iranian spokesperson

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, confirmed that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, welcomed conducting "public negotiations" with Iran to resolve the outstanding issues.

In the weekly press conference, Kanaani said that the previous "five rounds of negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh in Baghdad were positive."

"Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein confirmed, in a phone call with his counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian, that Saudi Crown Prince welcomed the political and public talks."

"We also welcome to hold the next round of negotiations formally, politically, and publicly. Again, we thank Baghdad's efforts and positive role in this regard." Kanaani added.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran and Saudi Arabia expressed readiness to take their Iraq-mediated negotiations from the "security" to "a public and political" level.

In an interview with state TV, Iran's top official highlighted the developments with Riyadh and confirmed that the five rounds of talks were held mainly at a "security" level.

"Tehran had received a message from Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein that Riyadh is ready for public talks on politics."

"We also expressed readiness" in the talks, "which would eventually lead to the resumption of normal diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

In January 2016, the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked after Saudi authorities executed Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. The kingdom then cut ties with Iran.

Relations between the two rivals deteriorated further after Iran, in September 2016, accused Saudi authorities of causing the death of around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in Mecca.

The two sides have since been engaged in a solid regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence.

In 2021, the two countries launched direct talks mediated by Iraq, which received the Iranian and Saudis delegations for five rounds.

