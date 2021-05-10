Tehran: Baghdad must embrace its duties and protect diplomatic headquarters

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the attack on the consulate in Karbala, calling on Baghdad to embrace its duties and protect Iranian diplomatic headquarters.

Infuriated protestors set fire to facilities of the Iranian consulate in Karbala, after the funeral of the activist, Ihab Al-Wazni, who was assassinated yesterday.

The security authorities in Karbala decided to refer Major General Muhammad Jaber, director of intelligence in the governorate, for investigation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Iranian side contacted the Iraqi authorities through the Consulate General and the embassy in Baghdad, and measures were taken to confront the protesters.

"Those who attacked the consulate in Karbala governorate yesterday were dealt with after contacting the relevant Iraqi authorities through the embassy in Baghdad", he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the Iraqi government to embrace its duties and protect diplomatic headquarters following the 1961 treaty, pointing out that the Iranian ministry handed over the Iraqi embassy in Tehran a protest note in this regard.

Activists usually accuse Pro-Iranian groups of carrying out such assassinations, especially since government investigations into these incidents are usually restricted against unknown.