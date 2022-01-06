Report

Teenagers arrested for belonging to Ashbal al-Khilafah in Fallujah 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T12:45:24+0000
Shafaq News / The head of Fallujah Police Department, Brigadier Jamal al-Jumaili,  announced arresting teenagers belonging to Ashbal al-Khilafah (cubs of the Califate) group, affiliated with ISIS.

Al-Jumaili told Shafaq News agency that the Counter-Terrorism forces arrested them and is currently investigating with them. 

ISIS had been persuading and recruiting children and teenagers back when it controlled one-third of Iraq (2014) and called them Ashbal al-Khilafah (cubs of the Califate).

The terrorist organization trained the Ashbal to use weapons, taught them its bloody ideology, and even assigned some of them to carry out suicide bombings.

