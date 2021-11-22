Teachers in Saladin demonstrate demanding better salaries

Shafaq News/ Demonstrations erupted in Saladin on Monday as the teachers of the governorate joined their colleagues in al-Muthanna, Diyala, and Basra took the streets to demand improving their salaries.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the teachers gathered near the Governorate's Education Directorate to demand adjusting the payroll according to Resolution 315, inserting the job grades in the 2022 budget, and enrolling the contract teachers to the Ministry's permanent payroll.

The demonstrators announced a one-week strike to exert pressure on the relevant authorities.

Earlier today, teachers in al-Muthanna, Diyala, Basra, and other governorates started a "partial strike" to demand applying Resolution 315 to them and limiting their working days to three a week.