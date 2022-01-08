Tasmim bloc on al-Sadr's tweet: our agreements did not materialize into an alliance

Shafaq News/ The head of Tasmim (Determination) bloc, Amer al-Fayez, on Saturday said that the converge of views with the Sadrist movement has not materialized into forging an alliance.

Al-Fayez told Shafaq News Agency, "until this moment, we do not have a formal and final agreement to forming a single bloc with the Sadrist movement. There are agreements that did not mature into an alliance."

"Tasmim endeavors to unite the Shiite house and form a large bloc that includes both the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework, and we are a part of it."

"We stand a the same distance from everyone, not with a Shiite party against the other. This is our position from the beginning."

In a tweet he shared yesterday, Friday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, hinted at the parties that will form the largest bloc along with his movement.

"The will of the free nation is beyond all the external (western) pressures, apart from the eastern. The will of the people is 'national majority government'. External pressure will not deter us. Any threats will give us more 'Determination' (Tasmim), Will (Azm), and Progress (Takaddom) towards an impartial and free genuine Iraqi democracy," the tweet reads.