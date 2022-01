Shafaq News / Tasmeem alliance, headed by the Governor of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, announced forming an independent parliamentary bloc.

MP of the alliance, Amer al-Fayez, said in a book addressed to the President of Parliament, "we would like to inform you that Tasmeem alliance, that won five Parliamentary seats, withdrew from Islah al-Watan Bloc."

"We also confirm that we will attend the first parliamentary session as an independent Bloc", it added.