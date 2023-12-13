Taqadum reveals plan to reinstate al-Halbousi to former position

Shafaq News / Taqadum Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, revealed a campaign aimed at reinstating him to his former position.

A party official, Mohammed Al-Alawi, informed Shafaq News Agency about ongoing legal procedures seeking to restore al-Halbousi to his previous role within the bounds of legal and constitutional processes.

Al-Alawi emphasized the considerable possibility of al-Halbousi's return, citing both legal and political efforts actively pursuing this objective, noting that this scenario was one of the primary reasons for postponing the parliamentary session intended for the election of a new speaker.

Al-Alawi expressed strong optimism about al-Halbousi's potential return in the near future.

The Iraqi Parliament's leadership formally terminated al-Halbousi's membership, in accordance with the Supreme Federal Court's decision, effective November 14, 2023.