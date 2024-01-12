Taqadum bloc officially nominates Shalan Al-Karim for Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News / The Taqadum Bloc, led by the party leader and parliamentarian judicially ousted, Mohammad al-Halbousi, officially announced the nomination of Shalan Al-Karim for the position of Parliament Speaker.

This confirmation comes in alignment with information previously reported by Shafaq News Agency from within the party, regarding Al-Karim's nomination as a replacement for Al-Halbousi just before the parliamentary session.

In a statement released by the Taqadum Party, the party held a parliamentary bloc meeting chaired by Mohammad al-Halbousi to discuss the selection of the Parliament Speaker. The meeting resulted in the official nomination of Shalan Abdul Jabbar Al-Karim, backed by the unanimous support of the bloc's deputies.

The party provided a document listing the parliamentary bloc members supporting Shalan Al-Karim as the Parliament Speaker, presenting it as an official nomination to succeed the judicially ousted Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halbousi.

Earlier on Friday, Taqadum Bloc member Fahd Al-Rashed confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that Shalan Al-Karim was the sole candidate from their bloc for the position of Parliament Speaker.

Al-Rashed mentioned that the parliamentary session scheduled for the next day (Saturday) would be dedicated to electing a new Speaker, and several candidates, including Salem Al-Eisaoui, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Shalan Al-Karim, and others, were considered for the role.

The Iraqi Parliament's media office had announced the date for the session to elect a new Parliament Speaker, setting it for the upcoming Saturday, January 13. This follows the removal of Mohammad al-Halbousi from the position by a judicial order, and several attempts were made to elect a replacement.