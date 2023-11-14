Taqadum Party resigns and boycotts in wake of Federal Court's decision

Shafaq News/ In response to the Federal Supreme Court's decision to terminate the membership of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi, and Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi, ministers and representatives of the "Taqadum" Party, led by Al-Halboosi, have announced their resignation.

The party issued a statement declaring its commitment to political agreements and the basis on which the current government was formed. However, the Federal Court's decision, which the party views as a "blatant constitutional violation and clear political targeting," prompted the following actions:

1. Boycott the sessions of the State Administration Coalition (broad coalition that includes parties from all major ethnic and sectarian groups in Iraq that participate in the government.)

2. Resignation of party representatives in the federal government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim, Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal Al-Najm, and Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani.

3. Resignation of party representatives from the presidency and deputy chairpersons of parliamentary committees.

4. Political boycott by party members of the House of Representatives during its sessions.

The Federal Supreme Court's recent decision to terminate the membership of Al-Halboosi and Al-Dulaimi has added to the political tensions in the country. Al-Halbousi expressed his view on the decision, deeming it "strange" and suggesting ulterior motives to fragment social components.

"Some parties seek to divide the political components of [the Iraqi] society," he said during a parliamentary session earlier today. "The Federal Supreme Court terminated my membership, which is a strange decision."

"We will take legal action to preserve our constitutional rights," he continued, "opposition in its various forms has led to the fall of one-third of the governorates."