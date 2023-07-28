Taqaddum dismisses attempted oust of Speaker as "futile delusions"

Shafaq News / Tqaddum movement parliamentary bloc resumed attempts on Friday to dismiss the current Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Al-Halbousi, deeming the notion as "futile notions and delusions."

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Fahd Al-Rashid, a member of the bloc, stated, "The idea of dismissing Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi has not been proposed or discussed within all the corridors of Sunni and even Shia forces, given the existence of a covenant between political powers for the governance of the state and the formation of the current government. Any statements or positions advocating Al-Halbousi's removal are merely individual opinions, possibly emanating from figures or opposition forces numbering no more than 14 to 18 individuals."

Al-Rashid emphasized that "Al-Halbousi commands more than 50 seats in the Iraqi Parliament after the resignation of the Sadr bloc," considering the discussions about changing Al-Halbousi to be "futile notions and delusions." He pointed out that there is complete consensus among the Sunni forces to retain Al-Halbousi as the Parliament Speaker.

He further added, "The current system in the country is parliamentary, governed by pluralism, and it is not possible for any limited entity to issue or make crucial decisions outside the constitutional framework in place."

Recent rumors and statements circulated by some parliamentary forces have suggested the existence of efforts to oust the current Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Al-Halbousi, due to multiple disagreements or political pressure cards aimed at specific objectives.