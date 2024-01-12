Taqaddum: Shalaan al-Karim is our candidate for Parliament Speaker position

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Fahd Al-Rashed of the "Taqaddum" parliamentary bloc asserted that the bloc would be backing its sole candidate for Parliament Speaker, Shalaan al-Karim.

The parliamentary session is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, to choose a replacement for Muhammad Al-Halboosi.

Al-Rashed told Shafaq News Agency there are several candidates for the position, including Salem Al Issawi and Mahmoud Mashhadani. However, he clarified that Al-Karim is the only candidate from the "Taqaddum" Party.

In November 2023, the Iraqi Parliament officially terminated the membership of Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi based on the decision of the Federal Supreme Court. This decision followed a lawsuit against Al-Halbousi by Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi, accusing him of forging Al-Dulaimi's resignation from the House of Representatives. Consequently, the Federal Court ruled to terminate the membership of both Al-Halboosi and Al-Dulaimi.