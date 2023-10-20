Tannoor ovens remain a staple in Iraqi homes despite modernization

Shafaq News / Despite the march of modernity, many Iraqi families continue to rely on the traditional clay oven, known as "tannoor," for baking their daily bread. This ancient method, with its distinctive taste, unique aroma, and time-honored techniques, remains a cherished tradition in households across the country.

The tannoor, crafted from clay, represents one of Iraq's oldest forms of bread ovens. Despite the advent of various gas and electric ovens, Iraqi families still prefer the unique flavor and authenticity of bread baked in clay and wood-fired ovens.

For Um Areej, a 35-year-old resident of Karbala, bread baked in the tannoor is a crucial component of her daily meals, particularly during the early morning breakfast, which she believes is incomplete without the warm, freshly baked loaf. She expressed, "The tradition of baking bread in clay ovens has been passed down through generations of mothers and grandmothers. It reconnects the family to bygone days, despite the hardships of kneading dough, lighting the firewood, enduring the oven's heat, especially during the summer."

While residing in the city, Um Areej favors clay ovens over modern steel or gas-powered ones due to their safety, taste, cleanliness, and economical use of flour and firewood. Additionally, the traditional method is considered healthier as it avoids harmful additives commonly found in commercial bakeries.

The use of clay ovens in Iraq dates back to ancient civilizations such as the Sumerians and Babylonians, emphasizing the enduring significance of this culinary tradition. Despite its antiquity, the demand for tannoor-baked goods remains high, prompting a thriving trade in clay oven craftsmanship. People like Um Ali, a 40-year-old artisan from Karbala, are involved in making clay ovens, a skill passed down through generations. She perceives the ongoing interest in traditional ovens as a testament to their enduring appeal, not only for baking bread but also for grilling fish and poultry.

Um Ali shared, "I receive around three orders daily for clay ovens. Each oven takes about four days to make, using clay mixed with animal dung and straw, fermented for a whole day." She noted that the current demand is higher due to the moderate weather, as the pace of work accelerates in summer when customers are fewer.

The price for a single clay oven ranges from 15,000 to 30,000 Iraqi dinars, depending on its size, reflecting the enduring popularity and economic viability of this ancient tradition in modern Iraqi society.