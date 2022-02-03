Talks are still underway to form the largest bloc, the State of Law confirms

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition, headed by Nouri al-Maliki, commented today on the Federal Supreme Court's decision ruling on the largest parliamentary bloc.

A leader in the coalition, Haidar al-Lami, told Shafaq News agency that the Court's decision will make the Iraqi parties hold new negotiations to form the largest bloc, which for its part, form the new government.

According to al-Lami, talks are still underway between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement to form the largest bloc. In case they failed, a large bloc that includes different Iraqi parties will be formed in the next few days.

Earlier today, Iraq's highest court dismissed the complaint lodged by the Coordination Framework to challenge the Sadrist movement's status as the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency that the decision of the Supreme Federal Court infers that the Sadrist bloc is the largest in the legislative body.

MPs of the Coordination Framework Aleya Nasif and Atwan al-Atwani filed, earlier, a complaint at the Supreme Federal Court to challenge the status of the Sadrist bloc as the largest bloc in the council of representatives.

According to Iraq’s constitution, the largest bloc in parliament has the right to choose the new prime minister.