Talabani: we will vigorously defend the rights of Kurdistan's people

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, head of the joint electoral list of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Gorran Movement, disclosed today the electoral alliance's goals.

"We discussed our electoral alliance's mechanism of action and distributed the tasks to the joint committees," Talabani said in a joint press conference held in al-Sulaymaniyah today.

He added, "The electoral campaign has been launched. We will mobilize all our partisan and mass forces to bring our alliance success, in order to provide the best services to the people of Kurdistan and Iraq."

"We seek to achieve stability in the region, so that we, in Baghdad, can vigorously defend the rights of Kurdistan's people," Talabani noted.