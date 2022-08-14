Report

Talabani upholds al-Ameri's initiative to resolve the political deadlock in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-14T20:37:29+0000
Talabani upholds al-Ameri's initiative to resolve the political deadlock in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, met with the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Sunday.

Barzani arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah following a meeting with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in the latter's headquarters in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

A readout by the PUK said that the meeting attended by the members of the PUK Politburo, Kusret Rasoul and Khaled Shawani, exchanged views on the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the initiatives proposed to resolve the ongoing political row.

According to the readout, both sides agreed on joining efforts to find a legal and constitutional solution for the "unwanted situation" and continue the talks to overcome the obstacles impeding the progress of the political process in Iraq.

Bafel Talabani said that the PUK welcomes any initiative that brings the political parties together and comes up with a national agreement to salvage the country.

"Previously, we called for a national dialogue to overcome obstacles with the same policy as President Mam Jalal. Today, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan supports this new initiative that is in line with the vision of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and serves the public interest and the stability of the country," he added.

