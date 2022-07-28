Talabani receives Fuad Hussein on Thursday

Shafaq News / The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, received on Thursday Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

A statement said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country and putting all efforts to form a new government.

The two sides stressed the need to protect the Kurds in Iraq based on the constitution.

A security source disclosed new details about the meeting that brought the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, and the leaders Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) together.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the Presidential election crisis.

He noted that a proposition was made to make the Kurdistan Democratic Party surrender the Iraqi Presidency to the PUK, in exchange for all other positions and entitlements. However, if this option did not work, Qa'ani advised choosing a consensus Presidential candidate.

Sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that the consensus candidate might be Latif Rashid, a member of the PUK Political Bureau, and the brother-in-law of the late President Jalal Talabani.