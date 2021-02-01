Talabani and al-Halbousi underscore the importance of the dialogues in resolving issues between Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the Vice President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, stressed the need to resolve the disputed issues between Baghdad and Erbil in accordance with the constitution. Al-Halbousi's media office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the latter received Kurdistan Region's delegation headed by the Regional Government's Deputy Chairman, Qubad Talabani. The statement indicated that the meeting touched upon the developments on the political, economic, and security situation in the country, as well as the 2021 federal budget. The meeting stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue between the Federal and the Region and resolving the differences in accordance with the constitution, according to the statement.

