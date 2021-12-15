Take a look at the Sadrists' "majority government" in figures

Shafaq News/ The winning political forces in the Iraqi Parliamentary elections are currently re-arranging their political programs in line with the coming stage, to preserve the achievements they reached since the fall of the previous regime.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the political presence of all forces is linked to the leaders' positions of the path paved by the parties that won in the elections, especially the Sadrist movement, noting that the political situation will go through a major change, especially in the distribution of positions in case the Sadrist movement decide to form a majority government.

"The three presidencies will be distributed according to the political custom followed since 2003 (the Presidency of the Republic for the Kurds, the Presidency of the Government for the Shiites, and the Presidency of Parliament for the Sunnis) and this political tradition remains unchanged", he added.

The source added that the ministerial portfolios, and according to what the leaders' meetings led to, will be following the parliamentary weight, unless all the Shiite forces agree to form the largest bloc with all its components.

"The Shiite forces will have their share, according to the announced results, 12 ministerial portfolios, distributed between the Sadrist bloc (6), and the coordination framework (6-7). However, if the Sadrists stick to the prime minister, the sovereign ministries will not be included in their share, except that information confirms the Sadrist movement's keenness to obtain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The source noted that the ratification of the results will determine the final distribution of ministries among the forces.

He noted that the forces that did not obtain seats that qualify them to compete for ministerial portfolios, maybe part of the opposition forces, and those will not have a share of the ministries, unless the government is formed according to a consensual perspective and acceptance of the remaining characters of the three presidencies as they are.

For his part, a source from the coordination framework told Shafaq News Agency that the framework stresses the need to form a consensus government, and that insisting on forming a majority government is an attempt to seize power.