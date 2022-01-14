Takadum movement condemns the attack on its headquarters in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Takadum movement denounced the attack that targeted its headquarters in Baghdad.

The movement said in a statement, "this terrorist act coincides with Takadum's huge achievements in cooperation with other partners for a better, militias-free country."

Earlier today, a security source reported that two explosions targeted two separate headquarters, for Azm and Takadum movements.

Az is headed by Iraqi Parliament Speaker, while Takadum is headed by Khamis al-Khanjar.

members of Takadum movement told Shafaq News agency that the bomb exploded inside the movement's headquarters, noting that only material damage was recorded.

After an extensive search, the security forces found another bomb and dismantled it safely.

Meanwhile, a similar explosion targeted the Azm movement in al-Yarmouk, Baghdad.

No casualties were recorded.