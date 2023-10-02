Takadum condemns former Prime Minister's "divisive rhetoric"

Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc led by Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi issued a strongly-worded statement on Monday, condemning the remarks made by former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. In their statement, the bloc, criticized Al-Abadi's inflammatory discourse, labeling it as divisive and damaging to the country's stability.
The statement emphasized the bloc's commitment to enhancing security and stability in their beloved country, fostering unity among the people, and rejecting any forms of extremism that threaten their communities. It denounced what it referred to as Al-Abadi's "inflammatory, regrettable, and disgraceful rhetoric" that perpetuates hatred and negative media statements.
The bloc reminded the public of the dark days during the liberation operations, recalling instances such as the crowding of innocent children, women, and elderly citizens on the Bzeibiz Bridge. These individuals were waiting for divine mercy after former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi's orders prohibited their entry into their own capital, Baghdad. The memory remains vivid with scenes of crimes in places.
The bloc affirmed its commitment to pursuing legal and constitutional means through dialogue with political partners to ensure justice for the innocent, ascertain the fate of the missing, and hold those responsible accountable. It firmly opposed any return to an inflammatory discourse that could lead to discord, confusion, and media mudslinging, urging Al-Abadi to reconsider his statements.
Additionally, the bloc called for adherence to the political agreements and ministerial guidelines, urging political forces to uphold these agreements as the fundamental basis for moving towards a secure and stable Iraq. It stressed the importance of citizenship and loyalty to the nation as the primary criteria for all citizens.
In conclusion, the parliamentary bloc emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve the country and its people, urging everyone to learn from recent history. They warned against turning the lives and resources of Iraqis, from north to south, into media fodder before every electoral event, exploiting public sentiments and misleading them to secure votes.