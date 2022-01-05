سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-05T17:50:06+0000
Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Progress (Takadum) Alliance headed by Muhammad Al-Halbousi called the Al-Azm Alliance to join it in an "inclusive alliance" in the new parliament.

In a statement, Takadum said, "as the Iraqi Parliament approached its first session, and we believe in the necessity of unifying positions to achieve Iraq's unity and sovereignty…we express our sincere desire to unify political action in our dear governorates.”

“We call on Khamis al-Khanjar and the honest people in the Al-Azm Alliance to bear responsibilities in leading the next stage in an all-inclusive alliance with its brothers in the National Progress Alliance.”

He added, "We believe that the humanitarian and political stances of Al-Khanjar are a source of pride, hoping that we will work together for the stability of the country and the service of the citizen."

It is worth noting that the Sadrist bloc emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Takadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by the speaker of the outgoing parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats.

The Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

related

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Date: 2021-10-04 19:23:11
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Date: 2021-10-23 18:44:33
Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Contradictory information about forming a unified Sunni bloc in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-10-26 14:59:22
Contradictory information about forming a unified Sunni bloc in the Iraqi Parliament

Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Date: 2021-12-27 18:01:40
Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Date: 2020-09-26 12:32:11
Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Al-halboosi and al-Khanjar in UAE: Parliament Speaker in exchange for the Vice President 

Date: 2021-12-26 14:13:33
Al-halboosi and al-Khanjar in UAE: Parliament Speaker in exchange for the Vice President 

"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 14:45:34
"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Al-Halboosi seals an agreement with al-Khanjar, members of al-Azm are unsatisfied 

Date: 2021-12-26 19:32:27
Al-Halboosi seals an agreement with al-Khanjar, members of al-Azm are unsatisfied 