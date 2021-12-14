Takadum and Azm meet to discuss forming the new government

Shafaq News/ Takadum movement, led by Muhammad al-Halboosi and Azm coalition, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, agreed today to hold talks regarding the new government.

The two alliances said in a joint statement that a meeting was held in Baghdad between the two parties' delegations, to study ways to get the country out of the current crisis.

The statement added that the two parties decided to prepare a joint paper that includes a unified vision on partnership in managing decision-making in the state, addressing several strategic files (the forcibly displaced), taking into account the rights of the liberated governorates in the general budget and allocating the necessary reconstruction funds, in addition to other crucial files.

The two movements decided to form two delegations to hold talks with other political parties, and scheduled weekly meetings to discuss the latest developments in the political situation, according to the statement.