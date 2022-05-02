Report

Takadum alliance criticizes al-Kadhimi's way to handle the Diyala file

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-02T18:07:32+0000
Takadum alliance criticizes al-Kadhimi's way to handle the Diyala file

Shafaq News / Takadum alliance criticized on Monday the way Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi managed the security file in Diyala.

Member of the alliance, MP Raad al-Dahlaki, told Shafaq News agency that PM al-Kadhimi's way to manage Diyala's security file is unconstitutional, and deprived a prominent community of participating in managing the file, which caused the security situation to deteriorate.

Al-Dahlaki stressed the need to approve the principle of balance between Diyala's communities in managing the governorate's file, to save it from the continuous threats it is subjected to.

The Sunni community suffers from administrative and security marginalization in Diyala, despite the political agreements that provide for the participation of all components in the management of the governorate.

