Takadum Party in the crossfire, as a new attack targets its headquarters

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T21:18:30+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an attack targeted the headquarters of the Takadum Party led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq. A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified men threw a grenade at the headquarters of the Takadum Party in Heet district of Al-Anbar." He did not provide further details. Last January, a grenade exploded in the garden of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Karrada district of Baghdad, causing material damage. Later, two explosions targeted two separate headquarters, for Azm Bloc heads by Khamis al-Khanjar and Takadum Movement. No one claims responsibility.

