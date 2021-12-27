Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition, Muhammad al-Halbousi and "Azm" Khamis al-Khanjar, commented on Monday on the decision of the Federal Court about the results of the parliamentary elections. Al-Halbousi said, "The consensus to abide by the decisions of the Federal Court and respect the legal and constitutional contexts is a step towards achieving the democratic path away from chaos, preserving the prestige and sovereignty of the state and protecting our gains." "On this occasion, we congratulate all the blocs and personalities who won the elections, and we stress the importance of completing the constitutional procedures to meet the aspirations of the citizens." He added. For his part, al-Khanjar said, "We congratulate all the winners, and we expect a serious national determination to correct the political process and to save Iraq in this most dangerous stage." He added, "We thank the Electoral Commission and all the judicial and security institutions for their role in the success of the early elections." On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections that were held on October 10. By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

