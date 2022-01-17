Takaddum alliance condemns the Houthi drone attack on Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News / Takaddum alliance, headed by Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, denounced the Houthi drone attack on Abu Dhabi today.

The alliance said in a statement, "At a time when the middle east is going through serious talks and meetings to ease the tension and solve problems politically, a terrorist attack targets Abu Dhabi to damage its interests."

"The UAE is putting all efforts to solve the differences, and does not hesitate to help its brothers and neighbors, especially in Iraq", it added.

"We denounce this terrorist attack, and announce our full support for our brothers in the UAE."

Three fuel trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday in what Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said was an attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates, the region's commercial and tourism hub.

If confirmed, a Houthi drone strike on the UAE capital would take the war between the group and a Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Tehran work to rescue a nuclear deal.