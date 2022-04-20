TMF chases ISIS terrorists in al-Rutba 

Shafaq News / A force from the Tribal al-Shaabi (TMF) launched a search campaign to arrest ISIS terrorists after they approached them in al-Rutba district, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency the bad weather helps the terrorists move, noting that the security forces are prepared for any potential attacks.

Yesterday, four members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) were killed and injured in a terrorist attack in Diyala.

A source said that ISIS snipers attacked PMF forces in Kashkoul sub-district, northeast of Diyala.

Two PMF members were injured and two others were killed during the clashes with the terrorists.

The source said that the military reinforcements arrived at the site of the incident and launched a campaign to find the terrorists.