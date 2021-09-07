TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The tribal mobilization forces repelled today ISIS movements southeast of Nineveh, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the tribal mobilization forces monitored, today at dawn, the movements of an ISIS group in a valley southeast of Mosul, noting that the forces attacked the group with medium weapons and mortars.

However, a security source indicated that the Global Coalition aircraft targeted several sites and tunnels for terrorists within al-Hadr Island, south of Mosul.

And the source indicated that detachments of the Iraqi army headed today morning to the targeted sites to monitor the terrorist organization's losses.