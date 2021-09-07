Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-07T06:24:11+0000
TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The tribal mobilization forces repelled today ISIS movements southeast of Nineveh, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the tribal mobilization forces monitored, today at dawn, the movements of an ISIS group in a valley southeast of Mosul, noting that the forces attacked the group with medium weapons and mortars.

However, a security source indicated that the Global Coalition aircraft targeted several sites and tunnels for terrorists within al-Hadr Island, south of Mosul.

And the source indicated that detachments of the Iraqi army headed today morning to the targeted sites to monitor the terrorist organization's losses.

related

ISIS releases a kidnapee after receiving huge sums of money

Date: 2021-08-21 12:32:55
ISIS releases a kidnapee after receiving huge sums of money

Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-27 08:24:46
Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Date: 2021-05-05 21:13:21
Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Date: 2021-02-17 10:37:49
The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-22 09:24:12
A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Two prominent ISIS leaders arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-16 21:05:38
Two prominent ISIS leaders arrested in Nineveh

Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-29 16:28:17
Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh